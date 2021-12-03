OBITUARY: Aaron Elton Hornbuckle

Aaron Elton Hornbuckle, 43, passed peacefully at home in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 30, 2021.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Dadaa C. Hornbuckle; his three children, Forrest B. Hornbuckle (mother, Crystal McCartney), Luvenia N. Hornbuckle (mother, Ladonna Ventura), and Ahyoka D. Hornbuckle (mother, Shasha Yazzie); his mother, Helen J. Hornbuckle; siblings, Thurman Hornbuckle III (Sherry), Michael T. Hornbuckle, Daniel L. Hornbuckle, Keona H. Long (Hornbuckle) and Yohna Z. Hornbuckle.

Aaron was preceded in spirit by his paternal grandparents, Thurman and Luvenia Hornbuckle I; and his father, Dr. Thurman Hornbuckle II.

Aaron was a very devoted and loving father, husband, son, brother, and educator.

He was passionate about so many things; supporting his children to be happy and accomplished, traveling with his wife, sharing his Cherokee Native culture, riding his motorcycle and working with kids as an educator. His warm and comedic personality will truly be missed.

A graveside ceremony has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Hornbuckle Family Cemetery, hillside at the end of Old Mormon Church Road, Cherokee, North Carolina. Please wear red and black in memory of Aaron’s favorite colors.