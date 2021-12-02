OBITUARY: Frances (Sue) Jean Huskey Green

Frances (Sue) Jean Huskey Green, 81, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. She was born July 5, 1940 to the late John and Ruth Lambert Huskey. Frances lived in the 3200 Acre Tract of Cherokee.

She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church on Deep Creek.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Silas Green; one son, Richard Huskey; three brothers, Donald Huskey, John Huskey, Jr., Taylor (Ted) Huskey; and sister, Phyllis Huskey Eller.

She is survived by six children, Elvis Crisp (Theron), Connie Rose, Billy Green (Beth), Charles Ray (Sherry), Tina Donkor (Prince), Alvin Green (Theresa); 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; three brothers, Sanford Ham Huskey (Gail), Beecher Huskey (Linda), Woodrow Huskey; and two sisters, Caroline Huskey and Judy Bird.

Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Lowell York will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.