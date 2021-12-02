Drug arrests made following traffic stop

Two people were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 1 after a traffic stop near the intersection of HWY 441 South and Tee Pee Drive in Cherokee. Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Narcotics Detectives, CIPD Patrol Officers, and Tribal ALE Agents seized 251 grams of methamphetamine, 38.7 grams of heroin, and 100 Xanax bars, along with other prescription drugs. These drugs have an estimated street value of over $58,440.

Miguel Angel Cortez, is charged with:

Trafficking schedule I, II, III, V

Possession of schedule I, II, III, V

Cortez is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Amanda Lynn Collins, is charged with:

Trafficking schedule I, II, III, V

Possession of schedule I, II, III, V

Collins is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

At this time, the above defendants have only been charged with these crimes and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.