Tribal Council Results – Thursday, Nov. 4

Following are the official results, per the TOP Office, of the Tribal Council session on Thursday, Nov. 4:

Ord. No. 28: An ordinance establishing a tax to be imposed on persons who are not members of the Tribe who trespass on tribal lands. TABLED, Work Session requested

Res. No. 26: Resolution requesting that Tribal Council transfer the following line items into Tribal Council’s budget – contract services, professional fees, professional fees – lobbying. TABLED, Work Session requested

Res. No. 29: Resolution requesting that Patsy Everhart Ledford be recognized as an honorary member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 30: A resolution requesting that the sum of $15,000,000 is hereby appropriated and allocated to Kituwah, LLC to be booked as an equity investment by the Tribe. AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Item No. 6: Resolution requesting that Kituwah, LLC is authorized, with consent of the Principal Chief, to use the guaranteed buy to add an additional model to model the center. Hold for December Council

Res. No. 31: Budget Amendment – FY22 Enterprise Development. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)Res. No. 32: A resolution granting right-of-way and utilities right-of-way across Wolftown Parcel No. 120-G to Wolftown Parcel 1006. AMENDED/TABLED, sent to Lands Committee

Res. No. 33: Recognition of heirs of Jeremy Justin Raby (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 34: Recognition of heirs of Christopher Terron Queen (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 35: Last Will and Testament of Alan Dean Thompson (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 36: Recognition of heirs of Jerry Brandon Parker (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 37: Last Will and Testament of George Hornbuckle Sr. (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 38: Last Will and Testament of James Timothy Beck Jr. (d). PASSED (For – French, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Wolfe, Wachacha, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 93; Abstain – McCoy = 7)

Res. No. 39: Recognition of heirs of Sandra Gail Roland (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 40: Last Will and Testament of Daniel Lambert (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 41: Last Will and Testament of Sarah Wayne Catolster (d). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 42: A resolution to approve the purchase of property located at 2219 US 441N in Jackson County for $800,000. AMENDED/PASSED (For – French, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Wachacha, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 86; Abstain – Wolfe = 7; Absent – McCoy = 7)

Res. No. 43: A resolution authorizing the Tribe to purchase the remaining portion of the lease for Mingo Falls Campground held by Jonah Wolfe, lessee. PASSED (For – French, McCoy, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Wachacha, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 93; Abstain – Wolfe = 7)

Res. No. 44: Donation resolution for November – Swain Varsity Girls Basketball ($300), Swain JV Girls Basketball ($600). PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 45: Transit Program is hereby authorized to apply and accept funds from CTP 5311 grant application for federal funding in the amount of $69,286 for FY22. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 46: Transit Program is hereby authorized to apply and accept funds from the Federal Transit Administration and receive up to $625,726 for FY22. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 47: Preparedness Program of the EBCI PHHS Division is hereby authorized to apply and accept funds from NACHHO in the amount of $20,000 for FY22. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 48: DOJ Office of Violence Against Women grant to utilize funding to implement Phase II of the Prosecutor’s software. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 49: 7th Re-Stated Management Agreement. PASSED (For – French, McCoy, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Wolfe, Wachacha, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 64; Against – Crowe, Taylor, Rose = 36)

Res. No. 50: Banishment of April Nation. PASSED (Unanimous = 93; Absent – TW Saunooke = 7)

Res. No. 51: Banishment of Dustin James Kirkland. PASSED (Unanimous = 93; Absent – TW Saunooke = 7)

Res. No. 52: Banishment of Joseph Daniel Burton. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 53: Banishment of Eugene Murray Oocumma. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 54: Banishment of Seth Emerson Tapp. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 55: Banishment of Robert Cody Gaddis. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 56: Haley Lauren Jarvis. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 57: Jessica Gail Conway. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)