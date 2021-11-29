OBITUARY: Loretta Ann Queen

Loretta Hornbuckle Queen, age 60, of Cherokee, entered her Heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 after a long, hard fought, extended illness.

She is preceded in death by her biological parents, Calvin and Ollie Hornbuckle; foster Dad, Jim Hornbuckle; beloved husband, Steve Queen; son, Stephen Queen; brother, Clarence “Bridges” Cucumber; and sister, Elizabeth Hornbuckle.

Loretta is survived by her foster Mom, Suzanne Hornbuckle; daughter, Amber Sneed (Jimmy Farris); grandchildren, Kaneetha and Cole Bradley; special son, Galvin Reed; sisters, Valerie “Mollie” Bowman, Rosie Hornbuckle (Clyde Locust), and Jennifer Standingdeer (Dean); and brothers, Jamie “Bubba” Hornbuckle (Holly) and Larry Hornbuckle.

She graduated from Cherokee High School in 1981 and was interested in pursuing a career in the health field. She became a CNA and worked for the better part of 20 years prior to her illness, lastly working at Tsali Care Center. Loretta loved her family, life, and the Lord. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Her disposition bright and optimistic. Her voice beautiful and majestic. Singing was part of Loretta’s soul.

She will be remembered by many who heard her sing her way to the titles of Miss Fall Festival and Miss Cherokee. Music and singing were a huge part of her life, then her God given talent was taken as a result of her illness and many surgeries. The struggles life handed her were great, yet she always looked for the positive in every situation. Loretta is a loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Although she will be dearly missed, we celebrate Loretta, her life and that she is no longer in pain. We rejoice that she is singing again in glory.

Services were Friday, Nov. 26 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Lambert officiating.

