OBITUARY: Agnes Genoa Lossiah

Agnes Genoa Lossiah, age 64, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Tsali Care Center after an extended illness.

She is the daughter of the late Maggie Lossiah. Genoa, as she more commonly known, is survived by her brother, Tom Lossiah (Charlene); sister, Charlene “Shog” Lossiah; uncle, Jack Lossiah (Ruth); nephew, John Lossiah; and special friends, Leslie Street and Myra Burgin. She also leaves behind Eddie Bird, her chauffeur, who took her anywhere she wanted to go.

In addition to her Mother, Genoa was preceded in death by a son, Brandon “Nune” Standingdeer; aunts, Martha Ross, Dorothy Thompson, and Jane Taylor; uncles, Noah Lossiah, Woodrow Lossiah, and Willard Lossiah, also, John Rome Lossiah and Charlotte Welch Lossiah.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 29 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Straight Fork Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m. with Reverend Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Lossiah Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends. All singers are welcome.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.