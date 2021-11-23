Welch arrested on drug, firearms charges

On Monday, Nov. 22, officers from the Cherokee Indian Police Department served a search warrant at 71 Flora Mae Smith Lane in Cherokee. During the execution of the search warrant, Anthony Dirk Welch, a 51-year-old male of Cherokee, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I-V)
- Receiving or possessing stolen property
- Possession of firearms, etc. by felon prohibited
At this time, the above defendant has only been charged with these crimes and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
- CIPD release