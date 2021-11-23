Welch arrested on drug, firearms charges

On Monday, Nov. 22, officers from the Cherokee Indian Police Department served a search warrant at 71 Flora Mae Smith Lane in Cherokee. During the execution of the search warrant, Anthony Dirk Welch, a 51-year-old male of Cherokee, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I-V)

Receiving or possessing stolen property

Possession of firearms, etc. by felon prohibited

At this time, the above defendant has only been charged with these crimes and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.