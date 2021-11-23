Tsali Day celebration planned at Kituwah

One Feather Staff Report

Each year, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians recognizes the Friday after Thanksgiving as a tribal holiday known as Tsali Day. This year, a group of tribal members are organizing an event honoring Tsali Day and acknowledging the importance that the Tribe recently achieved federal trust land status for Kituwah – the Mother Town of the Cherokee.

The Tsali Day Kituwah Homecoming Celebration is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at Kituwah for a day of fellowship, food, and fun. The event is being hosted by the Eastern Band Organization and organizers noted, “Let’s come together and acknowledge and rejoice in the return of our Mother Town back into our trust.”

Tribal Council passed Res. No. 53 (1991) on Nov. 8, 1991 that established Tsali Day. The legislation stated, in part, “Tsali and his family were executed, Nov. 25, 1838, because government soldiers were killed allegedly by Tsali while he was protecting his family, and Tsali is regarded in high esteem by the Cherokees because of his bravery and for sacrificing his life…”

For more information about the Tsali Day event, call Lisa Montelongo 736-9628, Elvia Walkingstick 269-8747, or Missy Crowe 788-1809.

Information from NCPedia.com states: