EBCI Heart to Heart Program granted detective

The EBCI Public Health & Human Services’ (EBCI PHHS) Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Program now has a full-time detective solely dedicated to investigations of crimes against children. Alicia Case, detective with the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD), was sworn in by Judge Barbara “Sunshine” Parker on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Investigations in child abuse are very difficult and require a skillset different than other types of investigations. Case has experience working with vulnerable populations. She also has completed training focused on helping children and navigating and improving outcomes of child abuse investigations.

Cherokee Chief of Police Josh Taylor expressed his support for the partnership, “It feels good to have a dedicated investigator who has the same mindset as me and I know Alicia Case will be on the gas pedal fighting for justice for child victims in our Cherokee community.”

In a collaborative effort with the Cherokee Indian Police Department, Case is fully funded to perform this work through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Victims of Crime and is only one objective of a multi-agency initiative involving CIPD and EBCI PHHS to provide services for victims and hold offenders accountable for crimes against children.

EBCI PHHS Heart to Heart is an Accredited Child Advocacy Center which provides services to children and families affected by child abuse and neglect. To make a report of child or adult maltreatment call Family Safety at 828-359-1520. After hours, call Cherokee Dispatch at 828-497-4131 and ask to speak with the on call social worker.

