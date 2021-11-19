CIPD makes drug arrest at Valley River Casino

At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, Officer Dewitt Chekelelee, of the Cherokee Indian Police Dept., responded to Harrah’s Valley River Casino in reference to possible drug activity in the parking lot.

After a short investigation Officer Chekelelee was as able to determine that a male and female subject were using some type of controlled substance while in their vehicle. Officer Chekelelee was able to make contact and conduct a search of both individuals and the vehicle. The search netted approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia.

The following charges were then obtained through the Cherokee County Court system:

Tyler Clinton Miles, 37-year-old male, from Murphy

-Possession of Methamphetamine

Amanda Lynn Levi, 38-year-old female, from Blairsville, Ga.

-Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver SCH II

-Sell/Deliver SCH II

-Possession of Drug paraphernalia not marijuana