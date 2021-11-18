OBITUARY: Curtis Isaac George

Curtis Isaac George, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at his residence in Cherokee.

He is survived by his parents, Russell and Barbara “Bobbi” George.

In addition to his parents, Curtis is survived by his brother, Charles George; sisters, Grace George (Derrick), Diana Brady (Quint), and Vicky Parker; nephews, JP and Justin; niece, Caitlin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Curtis was preceded in death by his nephew, Richard Gregory George; Grandma and Grandpa Swimmer; and Grandma and Grandpa George.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 1 p.m with Pastor Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will be in the George Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.