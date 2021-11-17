Vax for Cash Lottery winners for Nov. 9

Nov 17, 2021

 

Following are the winners in the Vax for Cash lottery held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and hosted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This list is provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Public Health and Human Service Division.

$50,000

Ida Prabawa

$10,000

  1. Lucas Brown
  2. Carl McCoy
  3. Cynthia Squirrel
  4. Marcus Bradley
  5. James Edwards
  6. Jeffery Morgan
  7. Cheryl Shell
  8. Luchene Kalonaheskie
  9. James Haigler
  10. Kara Martin
  11. Sara O’Kelley
  12. Chelsie Witted
  13. Katrina Hayes
  14. Villareal West
  15. Ashley Clark
  16. Sonja McCoy
  17. Kaden Cucumber
  18. Layla Daniels
  19. Charles Larch
  20. Jack Smith
  21. Tawania Ensley
  22. Linda Lowe
  23. Alex Sneed
  24. Spencer Moore Jr.
  25. Anita Thompson
  26. Heather Fox
  27. Nora French
  28. John Plott
  29. Liam O’Dowd
  30. Edith Hobbs
  31. Rose Gaines
  32. Gabriel Dial
  33. Sharon Owl
  34. Phillip Charles
  35. Jessica Myers
  36. Michale Welch
  37. Cali Douthit
  38. Rita Mason
  39. Ashley Ingram
  40. Brody Barker
  41. Hiral Gupta
  42. Donald Ferguson
  43. Quiana Powell
  44. John Tooni
  45. Curtis Betz
  46. Michael Morre
  47. Kaitlyn Nicholson
  48. Sonya Bumgardner
  49. Allyson Dills
  50. Shane Holbrook