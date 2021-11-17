Vax for Cash Lottery winners for Nov. 9

Following are the winners in the Vax for Cash lottery held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and hosted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This list is provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Public Health and Human Service Division.
$50,000
Ida Prabawa
$10,000
- Lucas Brown
- Carl McCoy
- Cynthia Squirrel
- Marcus Bradley
- James Edwards
- Jeffery Morgan
- Cheryl Shell
- Luchene Kalonaheskie
- James Haigler
- Kara Martin
- Sara O’Kelley
- Chelsie Witted
- Katrina Hayes
- Villareal West
- Ashley Clark
- Sonja McCoy
- Kaden Cucumber
- Layla Daniels
- Charles Larch
- Jack Smith
- Tawania Ensley
- Linda Lowe
- Alex Sneed
- Spencer Moore Jr.
- Anita Thompson
- Heather Fox
- Nora French
- John Plott
- Liam O’Dowd
- Edith Hobbs
- Rose Gaines
- Gabriel Dial
- Sharon Owl
- Phillip Charles
- Jessica Myers
- Michale Welch
- Cali Douthit
- Rita Mason
- Ashley Ingram
- Brody Barker
- Hiral Gupta
- Donald Ferguson
- Quiana Powell
- John Tooni
- Curtis Betz
- Michael Morre
- Kaitlyn Nicholson
- Sonya Bumgardner
- Allyson Dills
- Shane Holbrook