Search warrant leads to three drug-related arrests on Veterans Day

On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 11, the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) lead by a joint task force organized by the Chief of Police which is made up of the CIPD Narcotics Division, CIPD Criminal Interdiction Team, Tribal ALE, and the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor, obtained and executed a search warrant at 234 Fisher Branch Road on the Qualla Boundary. This search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation and led to the arrests of three individuals.

Jasmine Littlejohn, a 31-year-old female of Cherokee; Brandon Ward, a 40-year old male of Cherokee; and Jack Ward, a 23-year-old male of Cherokee, were all charged with, inter alia, Drug Trafficking in connection with controlled substances seized from the residence.

At this time, the above defendants have only been charged with these crimes and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“Those who sell drugs on the Qualla Boundary need to know that we show up on holidays, too. Cherokee law enforcement will keep showing up to deter the efforts of those who harm the community that we are honored to serve,” stated Chief of Police and United States Air Force Veteran Joshua Taylor.

– CIPD release