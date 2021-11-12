Superintendent Cassius Cash receives Walter T. Cox Award for Conservation Leadership  

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Friday, Nov. 12 that Superintendent Cassius Cash was recently awarded the Walter T. Cox Award for conservation excellence by the Clemson University Institute for Parks.

The Institute for Parks presents awards annually as part of the George B. Hartzog Awards Program to recognize individuals who demonstrate exemplary leadership in the field of conservation. The Walter T. Cox Award recognizes park administrators who exemplify Dr. Cox’s distinguished career in education and public service. Superintendent Cash was one of five individuals recognized this year alongside other National and State Park leaders.

“Leading staff in providing high quality services and protecting resources during the pandemic, coupled with an extreme rise in visitation, has been challenging,” said Superintendent Cash. “I’ve been inspired by our staff, partners, and communities as we work together to care for the park and to continue to welcome people to this space for rejuvenation and healing. It is an honor to be recognized for this work.”

To learn more about the Clemson Institute for Parks and read more about this award and view a full list of honorees visit https://news.clemson.edu/clemson-university-recognizes-outstanding-leadership-in-conservation-during-annual-awards-lecture-series.

– National Park Service release