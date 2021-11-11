Cherokee honors those who served

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Community members filled the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds to the brim on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 hosted its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Lew Harding, Post 143 commander, stated, “Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have honored us and is dedicated to the men and women, all veterans, living and fallen, especially to our Cherokee warriors and to the community, state, and nation that they served. They served their families, their loved ones, their nation with dignity and honor and made a profound difference in the lives of our people and the history of our country. The memory of these beloved veterans is always in our heart. We will never forget their love and their sacrifice. They were an inspiration to us all, and for their efforts, we are eternally grateful. Go with God, beloved brothers and beloved sisters.”

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, gave the keynote address. “Today we honor the duty and sacrifice of all those who have answered the call. Both during times of peace and during times of conflict. When I look around the room today, I see men and women who have served in every major conflict that the United States has been engaged in from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Lebanon, the Gulf War, The War on Terror, Afghanistan, and Iraq.”

He added, “As Americans and those of us who are Native American, there has always been an appropriate response to the call of duty. Whenever and wherever liberty and justice are threatened, America has always stood tall to defend the defenseless and to protect the rights of those who have no champion.”

Chief Sneed went on to speak about citizenship and its responsibilities. “We are a nation of citizens. I have always been proud to be a Cherokee citizen, and I have always been proud to be an American citizen. I use the term citizen often when speaking of myself and my fellow Cherokees. We used to use the term a lot as Americans, however we don’t use it that much anymore unless we are talking about immigration policy in this country.

He continued, “A citizen has rights, but a citizen understands that with rights come responsibility. We don’t hear too much about personal responsibility these days either, but I tell you the truth, any nation that does not teach its children the values of the nation and the responsibility of being a citizen, will not be a nation for very long. We must find our way back to our roots as Americans. My fellow Veterans, my fellow Cherokees, my fellow Americans, your nation is calling upon you once again. The fight this time around is not one fought with weapons of warfare, but it is a battle for the heart and soul of our nation.”

During the event, several awards were given including:

Legionnaire of the Year – Jim Babcock

American Legion Leadership Award – Cherokee Co. – Snowbird Rep. Adam Wachacha

American Legion Auxiliary Leadership Award – Patsy Ledford

Last month, Post 143 held a Veteran Honor Day ceremony at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the campus of Cherokee Central Schools. A highlight of this event was a performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. Warren Dupree, Post 143 service officer, presented several organizations and people with certificates of appreciation and a Quilt of Honor for their work in bringing the Drill Platoon to Cherokee including: Chief Sneed and the Office of the Principal Chief; Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley and the Office of the Vice Chief; Cherokee Central Schools – award accepted by Supt. Dr. Michael Murray; the Tribal Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (TABCC) – award accepted by Pepper Taylor; and former Principal Chief Patrick Lambert and his wife, former First Lady Cyndi Lambert, owners of the Cherokee Grand Hotel which provided free rooms to the Platoon.

The Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild was on hand and presented around 15 Quilts of Valor to veterans for their service. Carlie Nichols, Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild Quilts of Valor committee chair, said their group has been presenting quilts in Cherokee for 11 years. She noted that almost 290,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded nationally, and the Quilters Guild has presented over 1,300 themselves.

Following the ringing of the bell to honor the fallen warriors among the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Chief Sneed and Col. Bob Blankenship (Ret.) placed a wreath in their honor. Members of the Post 143 Color Guard fired a 21-gun salute which was followed by the playing of “Taps” to close the event.