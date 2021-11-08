Vax for Cash Lottery Winners for Nov. 2

Following are the winners in the Vax for Cash lottery held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and hosted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This list is provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Public Health and Human Service Division. All winners listed have been contacted and have accepted the winnings.
$10,000
- Tori Teesateskie
- Ronnie Nelson
- Rain Jackson
- Barbara Lambert
- Calloway Ledford
- Jayden Crowe
- Michelle Cagle
- Matthew Wiggins
- Henry Walker
- Dawn Arneach
- T’keiah West
- Rochelle Jones
- Channel Worley
- Lloyd Long
- John Shell
- Carolyn Wood
- John Toineeta
- Robert Reed
- Danielle Lossiah
- Gary Wiggins
- Edgar Ensley
- Nina Whorton
- Brian Skaggs
- Hattie Panther
- Keisha Welch
- David Owle
- Teresa Catolster
- Elyse Schechter
- Kaleel Barton
- Raymius Smith
- Elizabeth Sutton
- Joyce Watkins
- Alvin Sellers
- Carley Teesateskie
- Stacy Conner
- Shawn Savage
- Ty Lawrence
- Jeremy Brown
- Chadwick Feather
- Norma Moss
- Conner Driver
- John Smoker
- Silas Woodson
- Katherine Armachain
- Maiya Montemayor-Blythe
- German Vivas
- Edward Bernhisel
- Janene Lancaster
- Sierra Turtle
- April Burch