Vax for Cash Lottery Winners for Nov. 2

by Nov 8, 2021

 

Following are the winners in the Vax for Cash lottery held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and hosted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.  This list is provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Public Health and Human Service Division.  All winners listed have been contacted and have accepted the winnings.

$10,000

  1. Tori Teesateskie
  2. Ronnie Nelson
  3. Rain Jackson
  4. Barbara Lambert
  5. Calloway Ledford
  6. Jayden Crowe
  7. Michelle Cagle
  8. Matthew Wiggins
  9. Henry Walker
  10. Dawn Arneach
  11. T’keiah West
  12. Rochelle Jones
  13. Channel Worley
  14. Lloyd Long
  15. John Shell
  16. Carolyn Wood
  17. John Toineeta
  18. Robert Reed
  19. Danielle Lossiah
  20. Gary Wiggins
  21. Edgar Ensley
  22. Nina Whorton
  23. Brian Skaggs
  24. Hattie Panther
  25. Keisha Welch
  26. David Owle
  27. Teresa Catolster
  28. Elyse Schechter
  29. Kaleel Barton
  30. Raymius Smith
  31. Elizabeth Sutton
  32. Joyce Watkins
  33. Alvin Sellers
  34. Carley Teesateskie
  35. Stacy Conner
  36. Shawn Savage
  37. Ty Lawrence
  38. Jeremy Brown
  39. Chadwick Feather
  40. Norma Moss
  41. Conner Driver
  42. John Smoker
  43. Silas Woodson
  44. Katherine Armachain
  45. Maiya Montemayor-Blythe
  46. German Vivas
  47. Edward Bernhisel
  48. Janene Lancaster
  49. Sierra Turtle
  50. April Burch