OBITUARY: Ruby Owle Crowe

Ruby Owle Crowe, 70, of Cherokee, passed peacefully at home after an extended illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. She was born to the late Lloyd Solomon and Betty Bradley Owle on May 29, 1951 in Cherokee.

On Christmas Eve 1970, Ruby married Virgil Glenn Crowe at Bethabara Baptist Church and they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in December 2020.

Along with her husband, Ruby is survived by her two daughters, Gretchen Crowe McNab (Jim) and Sheena Crowe Morgan (Terry) of Cherokee, and son John Everett Crowe of Canton. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, James Collin McNab, Ethan Nathaniel Crowe, Alayna Beck Morgan, and Nolan Jett Morgan. Also surviving her are siblings, Frank Bradley, Lloyd Carl Owle, Dewey Owle, Catherine Owle, Freeman Owle, and Margaret Wolfe.

She is predeceased by siblings, Jesse Dugan, Robert Owle, Annette Fish, and Henry Owle.

A devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, nothing was more important to Ruby than her family. All who came to know her for any time could attest to her kindness of spirit, her loving nature, and her unending generosity. She was an avid family genealogist who loved sharing the knowledge she gained with anyone who expressed an interest and especially enjoyed discovering historical family photos. Ruby also enjoyed creating beadwork along with other Cherokee arts and crafts and was happy to pass along these skills to her children and grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The interment was on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Owle Family Cemetery on Wagon Wheel Gap Road.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ruby’s memory to the Cherokee Cancer Support Group at P.O. Box 2220, Cherokee, NC, 28719.