OBITUARY: Dawn Dee Watty

Dawn “DeDe” Watty, 50, of Cherokee was reunited with her mother and father, Glenn Davis and Wilma Davis and one grandchild, Lexi, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

DeDe is survived by her two brothers, Glen and Vernon “Boo” Davis; children, Christian Davis Avery (Desirae) and Justice (Kendra) Davis; and her grandchildren, Roxy, Riley, Israel, Hashiya and Hezekiah, Scarlette and Esme.

DeDe was in recovery and often shared about her recovery journey with others with the hope that she could help them. DeDe was a loving mother and Nana. She was a collector of handbags and shoes. DeDe had a great sense of humor and always stood up for what she believed in.

A visitation was held in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 5.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.