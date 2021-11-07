CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee competes at 1A state meet

One Feather Staff Report

KERNERSVILLE – Hundreds of runners braved the early morning cold to compete in the 1A State Cross Country Meet at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex. The Cherokee Braves team, which won both the Smoky Mountain Conference title and the 1A West Regional title, took eighth place overall in the boys’ race.

Arizona Blankenship led the Swain Co. Lady Maroon Devils to a state team title while also earning an individual championship herself with a first place time of 19:06.19. She was joined by teammates: 14 – Amaya Hicks 21:19.94, 15 – Gracie Monteith 21:32.22, 29 – Emily Ulaner 22:16.83, 52 – Laiken Harvey 23:21.13, 55 – Lauryn Linton 23:23.20, and 120 – Lily Bjerkness 27:52.28. Ulaner was also honored with the NCHSAA and N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Sportsmanship Award along with Audrey Friedman from Thomas Jefferson.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit.com, showing the top 10 finishers in each race plus all Cherokee High School finishers:

Boys

1 – Jacob Fiorillo, Corvian Comm., 16:34.24

2 – Carson Gilliam, Thomas Jefferson, 16:36.59

3 – CJ Pacholke, Bishop McGuinness, 16:52.89

4 – Brandon McKoy, Chatham Charter, 16:57.43

5 – William Lyons, South Davidson, 17:10.91

6 – Ben Resler, Cornerstone, 17:14.84

7 – Logan Williams, East Wake, 17:15.29

8 – Wiley Sikes, Woods Charter, 17:16.08

9 – Blake Nicholson, Christ the King, 17:23.96

10 – Josh Huneycutt, South Stanly, 17:35.32

16 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 17:47.21

34 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 18:25.77

37 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 18:30.82

82 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 19:52.88

91 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 20:15.83

107 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 21:00.45

139 – Gideon Freeman, Cherokee, 27:29.19

Team Scores

1 – Bishop McGuinness 65

2 – South Stanly 138

3 – Christ the King 151

4 – Cornerstone 156

5 – Corvian Comm. 164

6 – Swain Co. 168

7 – Lejeune 192

8 – Cherokee 198

9 – Northside 235

10 – Draughn 238

Girls

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co., 19:06.19

2 – Briley Bickerstaff, Riverside, 19:14.81

3 – Lauren Tolbert, Highland Tech, 19:50.63

4 – Emberleigh Pauley-Brown, Gray Stone Day, 20:32.55

5 – Ellie Poitras, Woods Charter, 20:37.19

6 – Nicole Alfers, Christ the King, 20:43.51

7 – Maddie Sparrow, Woods Charter, 20:52.26

8 – Elizabeth Lalor, Voyager Academy, 21: 04.69

9 – Kathyrn Haas, Avery Co., 21:07.00

10 – Kaylee Smith, Pamlico, 21:07.74

30 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 22:21.19

Team Scores

1 – Swain Co. 89

2 – Thomas Jefferson 101

3 – Avery Co. 132

4 – Gray Stone Day 137

5 – Voyager Academy 146

6 – Eno River Academy 166

7 – Christ the King 166

8 – Woods Charter 178

9 – Lejeune 227

10 – Bishop McGuinness 237