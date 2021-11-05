Big Cove officially has its gym

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Staff

The Big Cove gymnasium is officially open.

Members of Tribal Council and Executive took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 1 for the latest multi-million-dollar project that has been completed on the Qualla Boundary. The Big Cove gym finished with a total cost of $4.2 million.

The 12,470-square-foot facility houses a basketball court with stands on each side of the court. It can adapt to be multi-sport, with volleyball nets being erected the day of the ceremony. There is a full kitchen, lighted walking path around the gym and neighboring community building, a workout room, and an outside playground that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 2010 (ADA). The work for the project was done by Owle Construction.

“These are legacy projects that generations of young Cherokees will enjoy. People that will probably never know us or won’t know our names necessarily. But these are the projects that really matter. Places where the communities can gather, young people gather for recreation, and where communities build” said Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed.

Resolution No. 336 (2014) was passed more than seven years ago on Sept. 2, 2014. This is the item that approved this gym and the Big Cove community center that opened in February of last year. The two facilities share a parking lot and were part of the same project plan. A groundbreaking was held at the site in May of 2019.

“We didn’t have anything for the longest time up here. For years and years and years. And we kept seeing other communities even get those outdoor gyms … those pavement, cover, and two ball goals. We didn’t even have that,” said Big Cove Tribal Council Rep. Teresa McCoy.

McCoy said that she was extremely thankful for everyone involved in getting this project over the line. She also pointed out Pat Hill, who will be charged with managing the gym.

Chris Greene, manager of EBCI Project Management, said that there is still some landscaping to be done around the property, but that the building is finished. He said that they are debating adding some features outside, but nothing is finalized.

“It was highly ranked up there. It’s an important project to the community up here, and it’s been on our books for a while. We’re happy to hand it over and get it to them,” said Greene.

Greene said this was the last major piece that Project Management had for the Big Cove community at this time. Director of EBCI Communications Chris McCoy said that his department has some projects in the pipeline for the area, though. He also said the internet connectivity project with Cherokee Cablevision would be significant piece for the gym and community center, as well as the entire Big Cove community.