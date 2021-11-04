OBITUARY:  William Ryan Crowe

William Ryan Crowe, age 31, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Carroll Edward Crowe and Sherry Lynn Calhoun Crowe; children, Macksim Crowe and Bennett Crowe; brother, Joshua Edward Crowe (Jerilyn); sisters, Hannah Faye Calhoun (John Raby) and Amber Crowe; paternal grandfather, Eddie Crowe; maternal Grandfather, William Patrick “Pat” Calhoun (Matilda); uncles, Russell Locust, Eric Crowe, Tim Swayney, and John Walkingeagle; great-uncles, Morgan Calhoun (Clara), Hayes Calhoun, and Danny Calhoun (Litha); aunt, Trish Calhoun; great aunts, Candy Ross (Mark), Jennifer Calhoun, and Bernice Bottchenbaugh (Ric); nephews, Kyler Crowe and Darius Saunooke; nieces, Aubrey Crowe and Jamy-Lyn; and special cousins, Jalen, Alex, Alexis, Wanei, Liam, and Mason also survive.

Ryan was preceded in death by his uncles, Clint Calhoun and Darrell (Disco) Ross; great-uncles, Lowell Calhoun and Andrew Calhoun; great-aunts, Florence Lewis and Maggie Calhoun; grandmothers, Gwen Locust and Ernestine Smith Crowe; and great-grandparents, Martha Ross, Evelyn and Walker Calhoun.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Friday, Nov. 5 beginning at 11 a.m. with Scottie Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be in the Lossiah Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Crowe, Kyler Crowe, Eddie Crowe, Eddie Bird, Dwayne Bird, Ryan Johnson, John Swimmer, and John Raby. All Singers are invited to the visitation on Thursday evening.

