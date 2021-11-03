OBITUARY: Michael Calvin Farmer Sr.

Michael Calvin Farmer Sr., 44, of Sylva went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. He attended Gardner Webb University, Tri-County Community College, and Western Governors University. He was a devoted RN and served in the healthcare profession since high school. He was presently employed as the director of Nursing at Tsali Care in Cherokee.

Michael loved everyone he ever met and everyone loved him. He had a genuine heart of gold, a caring spirit, and was always serving others.

Michael is survived by his wife, Rebecca Merrick Farmer; his current partner, Austin Hilley Carpenter; his two children, Kelsey Jane Farmer and Michael Calvin Farmer Jr.; his father, Jesse Farmer; his mother, Linda Frye and her husband Frank; his maternal grandmother, Annie Mae Brown; his sister, Michelle Pippio and her husband Brian; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a special young boy, Sammy Lee Yam, who called him PopPop.

Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mack and Aquilla Farmer; maternal grandfather, Howard Brown; and one nephew, Dakota James Massingale.

You are our sunshine on rainy days

You are the flowers in our gardens

You are the snowflakes in the winter

You are our stars in the night

But most of all you are our beloved son, brother, husband, father, and best friend.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Peter Mudge and Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.