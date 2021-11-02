OBITUARY: Rinda Lee Bradley

Rinda Lee Bradley, retired Indian Health Service employee, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at her home in Phoenix, Ariz. She was 63 years old.

Rinda was born April 18, 1958, at the Cherokee Indian Hospital, Cherokee, North Carolina to the late Maggie and Hugh Jasper Bradley. She was a 1976 graduate of Cherokee High School. Rinda earned a bachelor’s degree in medical records administration from the University of Kansas and later a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Rinda’s career included working for several large private hospitals prior to joining the Indian Health Service (IHS) in 1991 as the Quality Management Coordinator for Ft. Yuma Service Unit, Yuma, Ariz. She later transferred to the Phoenix Indian Medical Center, Phoenix, Ariz. where she served in different roles including Managed Care coordinator, associate director of Patient Financial Services, and lastly as innovations officer. Rinda ended her IHS career April 2020 for a well-deserved retirement after 29 years of service.

Rinda is survived by her stepmother, Flora Bradley; three children, Joe and Paden Hathcoat, and Maggie (Chase) DeBlouw; four grandchildren; along with five siblings, sisters Pearl (Ernie) Dry and Cinda (Billy) Porter; and brothers Hugh, Gerald (Shannon), Terry (Marzena) Bradley. Preceding her in death was sister, Debbie Conseen; and brother, John L. Bradley.

Rinda was a fan of all things Kansas, as she proudly wore her University of Kansas hats and Kansas City Chief’s jerseys. She wouldn’t let anyone forget who she was rooting for when the football and basketball games were on. She was an avid bowler, sports fan, and collector of country western boots.

Rinda died surrounded by her loving family and friends. She leaves behind a remarkable career legacy and amazing memories with family, friends, and strangers. Anyone who knew Rinda was touched by her kindness, humor, laughter, and great smile. Rinda was one of a kind. She will never be forgotten but forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to your favorite charity.

Graveside service will be held at Bradley Cemetery 249 Locust Branch Road, Cherokee, North Carolina. Service information pending.