OBITUARY: Courtney Leigh Hicks

Cortney Leigh Hicks, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Memorial Mission Hospital.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Tonya and Jose Mendoza; brother, James (Phillip) Calhoun Jr.; sister, Macayla Kay Mendoza; and a very special grandmother/mother, Joyce Hicks. Many aunts, uncles, special friends, and many cousins also survive.

Cortney was preceded in death by her grandpa, William (Bill) Hicks; great aunts Bernadean George, Bernadette Taylor, and Treva Reed; and great-grandparents, Walker and Evelyn Calhoun.

A formal funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Keith Carson officiating. Burial will be in the Hicks Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Phillip Calhoun, Jose Mendoza, Scottie Marr, Jordan Hicks, Connor Pheasant, and Taryl Sampson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.