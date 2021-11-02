OBITUARY: Clarence Leslie Murphy

Clarence Leslie “Les” Murphy, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct., 2021, after an extended illness, at Cherokee Indian Hospital with his family by his side.

Les is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy; his children, Michelle Murphy (Corey), Quinton Frankiewicz (Pumpkin), Anthony Thompson “Wormy” (Linda), and Gil Crowe (Brooke); 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are special friends, Les Ledford, Tracey Hooper, Diane Hooper, Boyd Owle, Albert Rose, and many more.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Murphy and Edna Murphy; brothers, Robert, Ray, and Bill Murphy; and sisters, Judy Addy and Annalee Laws.

A formal funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Cherokee Baptist Church with Danny Sweet officiating.

Burial will be in the Murphy Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Quinten Frankiewicz, Raven Frankiewicz, Corey Davis, Wade Howell, Tracey Hooper, Gil Crowe, Anthony Thompson, and Toad Arch. L

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.