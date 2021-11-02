Annual Council Official Results – Monday, Oct. 18

Following are the official results, per the TOP Office, of the Annual Council Session held on Monday, Oct. 18.

Res. No. 15 – A resolution requesting the Secretary of Interior to take certain land into trust for the benefit of the EBCI. AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 18 – Cherokee Transit Program be authorized to submit an application package to the NCDOT ROAP/RGP up to the amount of $51,341 which will be used to provide eligible services for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Item No. 3 – Cherokee Transit Program be authorized to apply and accept funds from the Federal Transit Administration and receive up to $644,590 for FY21. WITHDRAWN

Res. No. 19 – Regulatory and Compliance Program to apply and accept funds from the NIHB/CBC:SSSC and receive up to $10,000 for FY22. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 20 – Qualla Boundary Head Start and Early Head Start be authorized to apply and accept funds from DHHS, ACF, Office of Head Start up to $3,064,912. AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 21 – Cherokee Youth Center be authorized to apply and accept funds from the N.C. Art Council in the amount of $4,000. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 22 – A resolution requesting that Tribal Council continue their partnership and financial support with Camp Watia by donating $20,000 for camp scholarships for the next five years. AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 23 – A resolution requesting the Bureau of Indian Affairs to enter into a formal consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the management of federally-listed bat species on the EBCI trust lands. AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 24 – A resolution requesting that Tribal Council authorizes the Tribe to reimburse Ray Swayney in the amount of $6,380 and forgive the down payment assistance loan. PASSED (For – French, McCoy, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 62; Against – Owle, Brown, T.W. Saunooke, Wolfe, Wachacha = 38)

Item No. 10 – A resolution to require a one-hour mental health care check-in once every three months to help First Responders employed by the EBCI to process traumatic experiences. HOLD FOR WORK SESSION

Res. No. 25 – Tribal Operations has received three donation requests for this upcoming Annual Council agenda: WNC Legend 12U Softball – $600; Robbinsville Midget Football Team – $600; Swain County High School Varsity Cheerleaders – $600. PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 26 – A resolution requesting that Tribal Council transfer the following line items into Council’s budget: Contract Services, Professional Fees, and Professional Fees/Lobbying. TABLED

Res. No. 27 – A resolution requesting to amend Tribal Official’s pay back to FY21 salaries. KILLED (For – McCoy, T.W. Saunooke, Crowe, Taylor = 38; Against – French, Owle, Brown, Wolfe, Wachacha, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 62)