OBITUARY: Nellie Rita Littlejohn

Nellie Rita Littlejohn, age 62, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 after an extended illness. She is the daughter of the late Jim Littlejohn and Mollie Littlejohn.

She is survived by her daughter, Dahne (Sam) Lopez of the home and son, Jim Driver (Jonna Bird) of Cherokee; brother, David (Smurf) Taylor; sisters, Maryjane (Alan) Smith and Charlotte Littlejohn; grandchildren, Taylor Wachacha, Miranda Lopez, Brandon Santiago, Dre Santiago, Jimiqua Driver (Darren Buchanan), and Jimya Driver; great grandchildren, Carter Norris and Natalie Crow; and special friends, Barbara Toineeta and Rom Bryant.

In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Littlejohn; brothers, Mike Littlejohn, Leonard Littlejohn, Jim Littlejohn, and Burton Littlejohn; sisters, Elsie Wolfe and Mollie Littlejohn; and grandson, Dezman Crow.

Nellie was full of life. She loved to eat, laugh, and have a great time. She liked to joke around and play pranks on people. She loved her grandbabies more than life itself.

A formal funeral service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Acquoni Baptist Chapel with Brother Joe Wolfe officiating. Burial was in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Pall bearers were Cory Wilnoty, Coty Sampson, Fred George, Butch Teesateskie, Taylor Wachacha, Brandon Santiago, and Dre Santiago.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.