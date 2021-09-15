OBITUARY: Evelyn Legassey

Evelyn O. Legassey, age 89, of Sylva, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Harried Regional Hospital, after a brief illness.

She is the daughter of the late George Owl Sr. and Winifred Clark Owl.

She was a member of Webster United Methodist Church and also a member of the American Legion Post 143. She had owned a restaurant called Evelyn’s Luncheonette in Waterbury, Conn.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Cathy May Hurt, Bonny Lee Legassey, and Everett Frank Legassey Sr.; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Frank Legassey Sr.; sons, Tracy Adam Legassey and Ernest Frank Legassey Jr.; daughter, Wendy Lynn Legassey; brothers, Everett George Owl, Hilary Osborne, and George Owl Jr.; and sister, Rebecca Boyum.

The family will have a visitation on Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at The Webster United Methodist Church. A formal service will follow beginning at 2 p.m., with Pastor Christine Murphy officiating. *If you plan to attend the visitation and services, Please Wear Your Mask. Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.