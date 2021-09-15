OBITUARY: Barbara T. Owle

Barbara T. Owle, age 68, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Owle was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Cherokee to the late Tom Teesateskie and the late Jeanette Rattler Teesateskie.

She was a member of Jehovah’s Witness, Kingdom Hall. Barbara enjoyed NASCAR, yard work, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lex Owle; and brothers, Patrick Teesateskie and Steve Teesateskie.

Survivors include her daughter, Krystal Lequire; brother, Ronnie Teesateskie; sisters, Christine McCoy, Donna Teesateskie, Blanche Teesateskie, and Norma Teesateskie; and grandchildren, Tasha Lequire, Jada Lequire, and Isaac Lequire.

Arrangements entrusted to the Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.