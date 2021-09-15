OBITUARIES: Desiree Joyce George

Desiree Joyce “Desi” George, age 62, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Cherokee Indian Hospital following a brief illness.

Desi is survived by her parents, John W. Smith Sr. and Joy A. Smith; children, Amanda Lynn George (Lewis Sequoyah) of Cherokee, Albert “Doober” George of the home, and John C. George (Rachel Taylor) of Cherokee; nine grandchildren, Destini Paugh (Kenny Griffin), Megan Paugh, Shawn George, Gabby George, Laila George, Me-Li George, Edna George, Braydon George, and Braylin “Tater” George; three great grandchildren, Kolin “Bubba” Griffin, Kyrie Griffin, and Kaius Blanton; brother, John W. Smith Jr.; and sisters, Angela Smith and Pam Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Dinker” George.

The family will have a visitation on Sept. 15 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A formal funeral service will be held on Sept. 16 beginning at 12 p.m. at The Old Antioch Baptist Church. * If you are planning to attend the visitation and/or the funeral service, the Family asks that you Please Wear Your Mask. Long House Funeral Home Assisted the Family with final arrangements.