OBITUARY: Raymond Kenneth Smith

Raymond Kenneth Smith, age 69, of Tsali Manor, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 at Mission Hospital.

He is survived by sister, Ramona K. Stone (David); niece and nephew, Nicole Dauphinais and Jason Dauphinais; great nieces and great nephew, Ansley Byrum, Lundyn Byrum, Aidan Dauphinais, Lila Dauphinais and “Little Brother” Ken Armstrong; and many more cousins also survive.

Raymond is preceded by his wife, Ruby (Morris) Smith; daughter, Bobbye Morris; parents, Raymond K. Smith Sr. and Mary (Hinkel) Smith.

He was a member of Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church on Long Branch.

Raymond will be buried on West Siloam Springs, Okla.

 