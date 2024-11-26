Fatality near Milepost 296 on the Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – On Sunday, Nov. 24, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received a report of a lost hiker at Price Lake Trail, near milepost 296 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Parkway Law Enforcement rangers and the Blowing Rock Fire Department responded to the scene and met the hiker’s companion. The companion left Freddie Morgan, Jr., 70 years old, of Concord, North Carolina, on the trail concerned for his welfare and trying to seek assistance. Mr. Morgan was found deceased off trail due to a medical emergency shortly after 6:00 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.