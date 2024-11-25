Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute awarded CPF grants totaling $332K

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI) has received two grants for programming from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation totaling over $332,000.

Grant to support Cherokee Adult Leadership Program

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI) received a $133,329 grant from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. This funding will support a year of programming for the Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program, which empowers Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) adults to embrace selfless leadership through Cherokee cultural values.

The Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program is a transformative 12-month initiative where participants meet twice a month to explore Cherokee history, culture, and language while developing leadership skills rooted in traditional Cherokee practices. Anchored in the seven Cherokee core values – sense of place, strong individual character, group harmony, spirituality, honoring the past, educating the children, and sense of humor – the program also incorporates key cultural concepts such as gadugi (working together for the community) and tohi (balance and wellness).

“We are deeply grateful to the Cherokee Preservation Foundation for their continued support, which allows us to offer this life-changing program,” said Tara McCoy, Right Path Leadership specialist. “Through the Duyugodv’i Right Path Program, we are equipping EBCI adults with the tools to lead with humility and a deep connection to Cherokee culture.”

In addition to the program’s monthly sessions, the grant funds a group project where participants collaborate on initiatives to help uplift the community. Alumni of the program will also benefit from the grant through a retreat designed to foster connection, lifelong learning, and the continued incorporation of Cherokee leadership principles in their lives.

“The alumni retreat is an essential part of maintaining the program’s impact,” added McCoy. “It allows our graduates to stay engaged, deepen their understanding, and continue their leadership journey.”

This grant highlights the shared commitment of RKLI and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to preserving and perpetuating Cherokee culture while developing leaders who embody the values and traditions of Cherokee people.

Grant for Cherokee Youth Council and Youth Cultural Exchange Program

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI) received a $198,924 grant that will support programming designed to empower and inspire youth through Cherokee cultural values. The funding will benefit two pivotal initiatives: the Cherokee Youth Council (CYC) and the Youth Cultural Exchange Program (YCEP), fostering leadership and cross-cultural learning opportunities for EBCI teens.

The grant will enable the Cherokee Youth Council to engage Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) teens in programs centered on youth empowerment, selfless leadership, consensus-based decision making, and cultural enrichment. Grounded in the seven Cherokee core values – sense of place, strong individual character, group harmony, spirituality, honoring the past, educating the children, and sense of humor – CYC’s initiatives aim to strengthen participants’ connection to their heritage while equipping them to be selfless leaders.

“This funding ensures that we can continue nurturing the next generation of leaders while reinforcing the cultural identity and values that make our community strong,” said Levi West, CYC Leadership specialist.

In addition to the Cherokee Youth Council, the grant will sponsor the Youth Cultural Exchange Program, a groundbreaking initiative that brings regional youth together to explore and celebrate indigenous cultures. This year, participants will travel to the Pacific Northwest to visit tribal communities, creating opportunities to share knowledge, traditions, and perspectives.

“The Youth Cultural Exchange Program allows our teens to learn not only about Cherokee culture but also about the diversity and resilience of indigenous communities across the country,” added West.

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is dedicated to fostering leadership and cultural preservation among Cherokee youth. This grant represents a significant investment in the future of EBCI teens and the broader community, ensuring that Cherokee traditions and values continue to thrive while inspiring broader cross-cultural understanding.

RKLI is a department of the Cherokee Boys Club and is supported by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. For more information about the Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program or the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute, please visit www.rkli.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.