Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation awards more than $5,000 in grants

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation, a North Carolina Community Foundation affiliate, has awarded $5,240 in grants to organizations supporting the local community. The board of advisors voted on and awarded the following grants in late August: $2,000 to Rolling Start NC, Inc., for vehicles for people in need. Funds will serve enrolled EBCI members or their first-generation descendants.

$500 to Junior North American Indian Association (NAIWA) for Indigenous Women Gatherings

$1,740 to Uwena, Inc., for Building Community Wealth

$500 to HIGHTS for Fuel for Restorative Justice Services

$500 to North Carolina Symphony for music discovery for preschoolers in and around the Qualla Boundary While these grants were awarded for specific projects, the organizations are being offered flexibility to repurpose funding awarded for specific programs or projects to best support their current needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. “Through the generosity of our board members and donors, we were pleased to be able to support these organizations doing important work to serve our community. We look forward to offering continued support in response to Hurricane Helene through the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund,” said Michael Cooper, advisory board president of the Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation. Funds for 2024 grants came from EBCCF’s community grantmaking fund. Each year, EBCCF’s local volunteer advisory board uses dollars from its endowment fund to make grants to eligible local organizations, including nonprofits, local governments, schools and churches. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org/EBCCF to learn more about EBCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation. For information about EBCCF, contact the western community leadership officer. Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation Advisory Board Members

Advisory board members live and work on the Qualla Boundary, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Cooper, board members include Jodie Owle Cooke (vice president), Lisa Wiggins (secretary), Myra Cloer, Anna Ferguson, Samantha Ferguson, Lavita Hill, Garrett Lane, Evan Mathis, Carmen Nations and Lilyan Wright. – Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation release