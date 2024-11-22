OBITUARY: Marie Taylor Swayney

Marie Taylor Swayney, 88, of Whittier, N.C., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. A member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, she was born Aug. 4, 1936 to the late Larch and Dixie Conards Taylor. Marie was very active in her church family and loved to garden and she loved to cook for her family friends and community. She retired from the Cherokee Indian Hospital after over 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Thurman Ray Swayney; two sisters, Edna Wachacha, Louise Saunooke; a son, Ronnie Bowman; and a daughter, Kina Swayney. She is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tenilla Raylynn Stamper.

She is survived by her children, Ray Swayney, Doug Swayney, Dean Swayney, Chad Swayney (Mary) all of Cherokee; her siblings, Lucille Smith, Johnathon Ed Taylor, Wilma Taylor, Darlene Davis, and Bobby Taylor; grandchildren, Jacent Swayney, Neal Swayney, Dellisa Swayney, Douglas Swayney, Macy Swayney, Kimberly Dawn Smith, Bessie Swayney, Matthew Carey, Jonah Carey, and Nickolas Dean Swayney; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev Greg Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the church. Burial will follow in the Taylor Cemetery.