OBITUARY: Karen Lynn George

Karen Lynn George, daughter of late Jennie Lossie-George and Alfred George, was born on Aug. 30h, 1965 in Cherokee, N.C. She went to be home with the lord on Nov. 16, 2024.

In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her grandma, Gertrude Lossie; grandfather, Calvin Lossie; great aunt, Alice Catherine Owl; sister, Davina George; and granddaughter, Kiara George.

She is survived by her brothers, Kevin and Darrel George; children, Jordan (David) Tranter, Levon (Angela) George, and Reilly George; granddaughters, Ayla (Gabe) Crowe, Alaia Tranter, Alexis Tranter, and Kimberly Norton; as well as great grandson, Braxton Lossie; one beloved pet, Tick “the terror” George; and many Fur-Grandbabies.

She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, Leonard and Lucille Lossie; close cousin, Romana Lossie; nieces, Elizabeth George, Carolyn George, Maria George, Winona George; nephews, Elis and Elicio George; many great-nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family members and lifelong friends.

She dedicated many years to the Cherokee historical where she worked as a crafter at the Oconaluftee Indian Village. She mastered her craft of fingerwoven belts with help from a good friend Debra Harding and many other teachers. She also practiced some beadwork, pottery, and basketry.

Karen knew no stranger and made everyone feel welcome no matter where she was at. She loved to sit and gossip with her work friends. if she wasn’t working, she was at home watching her favorite TV shows with her chihuahua Tick & daughter Reilly.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11a.m. at the Yellow Hill Baptist Church with Matt Tooni and Gil Breedlove officiating. Burial will Follow in the Lossie Cemetery off Old River Road in Cherokee. Pallbearers will be Kevin George, Sherman George, Elis George, David Tranter, Gabe Crowe, and Jr Wolfe.