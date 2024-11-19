OBITUARY: Frances Fannie Cucumber

Frances Fannie Cucumber, 90, passed away at Tsali Care Center on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, after an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee, and the daughter of the late James Cucumber and Elizabeth (Reed) Cucumber.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by six brothers, Mason, Dave, Everett, Lawrence, Calvin, and Johnny, and four sisters, Geneva Tooni, Nellie Welch, Ollie Hornbuckle, and Amanda Wachacha.

Frances worked as a waitress at the TeePee Restaurant for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo every chance she got. She also loved making honeysuckle baskets, attending basketball games, and enjoying life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Frances will remain in the chapel until the hour of service on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. with Matthew Tooni officiating. Burial will be in the Cucumber Family Cemetery, and pallbearers will be among family and friends.