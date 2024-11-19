OBITUARY: Carly Dea Maples

Carly Dea Maples, 47, of the Birdtown Community, passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of Linda Maples of Cherokee, and George O. Burgess of Franklin, N.C.

She is survived by her children, Jordan Maples, Devin Fuller, Jamie Fuller, all of Cherokee; two grandchildren, Aydin Welch, and Tray Welch, both of Cherokee; one brother, Manuel Maples and wife Hannah Smith of Cherokee; two sisters, Destiny Burgess of Cherokee, and Gabi Gentry of Franklin; special family friends, Casey and Jill Cooper; special friends, Kojak, and Daniel Waldroup, Sarella and Abe Jackson, Kathy Maney, and the family of Inez Soap, ; and many nieces and nephews including a special niece, A’zara.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be T K Soap, James Soap, Charlie Lambert, Dewayne Littlejohn, Devin Fuller, Devon Wright, Tim Crowe.