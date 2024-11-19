Cherokee Police Commission holds November meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission held their November meeting in the Ginger Lynn Welch large conference room on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 15.

Commissioners in attendance were Vice Chairperson Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Frank Dunn (Wayohi, Wolftown), Lisa Taylor (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Kym Parker (Elawodi, Yellowhill), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), and Secretary Anita Lossiah (At-Large). Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown) had an excused absence.

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau and Cherokee One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

The meeting was called to order at 12:18 p.m. by Vice Chairperson Johnson.

Police Chief Neadeau provided the monthly report for CIPD. Highlights of the report included the CIPD booth and meal supplied for volunteers at the Scare-O-Kee event in October, CIPD officers and staff assisting with Hurricane Helene relief efforts, a decrease in vacant positions, and the establishment of a CIPD mobile app for providing tips, filing complaints, and more. CIPD also celebrated the graduation of their first cadet, AJ Crowe.

Norville asked Chief Neadeau if Graham Co. Police Department had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate with and aid CIPD. Chief Neadeau answered no, clarifying that Swain Co., Andrews, Murphy, and the Park Service are the only entities who have signed the MOU. Graham Co. and Jackson Co. have yet to sign.

The meeting entered closed session at 1:10 p.m. and exited closed session at 1:17 p.m.

Parker made a motion to accept Chief Neadeau’s report. Taylor seconded the motion. The report was approved.

Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and Natural Resource Enforcement (NRE) did not provide a report.

In open discussion, the commissioners discussed the upcoming election of new commissioners. The following process has been enacted by the Office of the Principal Chief for the selection of new commissioners:

Individuals interested in being on the police commission had to submit resumes by Aug. 2.

From there, application packages with the resumes were disseminated to the corresponding community clubs. The community clubs have until Dec. 6 to select representatives.

The present commissioners expressed disapproval of the process, citing Sec. 120-4(a) Commission membership from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Code of Ordinances, which reads, “(a)Nominations to serve on the Cherokee Police Commission are made by the Principal Chief. Tribal Council approves membership appointments and the Commission’s annual work plan. The Commission shall consist of eight members, six of whom shall be members representing the six Tribal townships of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the other two representing one “at large” male and one “at large” female.”

The meeting adjourned at 1:26 p.m.