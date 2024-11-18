OBITUARY: Magan Leigh Wachacha

Magan Leigh Wachacha, 45, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Mission Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on Feb. 10, 1979, in Andrews, to Berdina Wolfe Salazar and the late Herman Wachacha. Megan was an avid basket maker where she displayed her work in many craft shops around Cherokee and the Snowbird communities.

In addition to her father, Magan is proceeded in death by a sister, Lindy Wachacha; a brother, Travis Wolfe; and a grandson, Herman Luke Crowe

Magan is survived by long -time companion, Inez Cisneros; two children, Maritsa Crowe (Jaydee) and Elijah Wachacha (Timiyah); a brother, Herman Wachacha Jr.; two grandchildren, Joshua Crowe and Elias Crowe; an uncle, Robert Wolfe; and three aunts, Mary Lambert, Pearl Wolfe, and Cindy Wachacha; Megan is also survived by several nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Terry Grindstaff; and a host of other cousins, extended family, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Robbinsville with the Rev. Ernie Stiles officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 19 at the church. Burial will follow in the Ledford Cemetery in Snowbird.

Pallbearers will be Brett Crowe, Riley Crowe, Will Wolfe, CJ Welch, JR Nunez, Jeremiah Bird, and Westin Smoker.