OBITUARY: Benjamin “Benji” Scott Martinez

Benjamin “Benji” Scott Martinez, age 48, of the Birdtown Community, Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2024.

Benji was one of a kind, the best friend you could ask for or the worst person to cross. He loved to go to Tennessee to see the car shows, cruising, relaxing, drawing and being outdoors. He loved to fish, play video games, fix things and protect his “kubz”, (kids). His family and friends will greatly miss him.

Benji is preceded by his parents, Keith Martinez Sr., and Phyllis (Crowe) Martinez; maternal grandparents, Spade and Lucinda Catolster; and paternal grandparents, Maggie M. Largo and Tom Martinez.

He is survived by his children, Chonsi R. Martinez of Bryson City, N.C., Maggie A. Martinez of Cherokee, N.C., John R. Ledford of Sylva, N.C., and Kristin R. Martinez of Cherokee, N.C.; five grandchildren, Jada A. Martinez, Adrian Nicolas Ramirez Martinez, Phoenix Javier Escalante Martinez, Ella Rose Lee Woodring, and Kaylani Kya Martinez; his brother, Keith Martinez Jr.; sisters, Angie M. Hull (Tim) and Patricia Garcia, all of Cherokee, N.C.; his Uncle/Cheil, Tom Morgan, Thoreau, N.M.; and his aunts Judy Pablo, Louise, Randolph, Fannie Largo, all of Thoreau, N.M., and Faye Catolster of Cherokee, N.C.; special niece, Monett Garcia; and special friend, Emre Johnson. Many additional nieces and Nephews also survive.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, No. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C.