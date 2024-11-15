Kituwah, LLC hosts ribbon cutting at Exit 407 Mariott

KODAK, Tenn. – In the spring of 2023, Kituwah, LLC hosted a ground-breaking event and less than 18 months later, has a completed product open to the public. Opened on Oct. 3, the Mariott is outpacing expectations in both occupancy and revenue. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the property on Thursday, Nov. 14.

With 125 keys, a full bar café, outdoor swimming pool and patio with a fireplace, meeting room, banquet and training room, and a large lobby-lounge and televisions, the Marriott has a relaxing, modern atmosphere.

Michell Hicks, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) which owns Kituwah, LLC, stated, “This project represents excellence and innovation, made possible through the dedication and vision of Kituwah LLC. We are proud of the tremendous work they’ve accomplished on this project and deeply value the local partnerships it has fostered. We look forward to building on these opportunities in Tennessee and strengthening connections that support economic growth for both the EBCI and local communities.”

Kituwah, LLC CEO Sam Owl, stated, “Like many organizations, we’ve had to pivot, and our strategies have adjusted based on the economy. This project is the first of many in our hospitality and entertainment portfolio. We have many plans in the works for the Exit 407 property and as soon as they are finalized, we will be sharing with the public. We appreciate the warm welcome we’ve received from our partners in Sevierville and the county.”

Kituwah, LLC Board Chairwoman Chrissy Arch stated “The Marriott is another milestone in this project, the first was Bucees and now the Marriott. Growing up in Cherokee, NC we always heard about development happening on the “other side of the mountain in TN” and now we’re part of that growth and development. We took at raw piece of property and with the vision of the Board and the new CEO, are seeing the results of that vision. Our goal is to help diversify the EBCI’s economy to ensure long-term financial stability, independent of gaming. Kuddos to our Chief Operating Officer, Chris Greene, for his hard work and dedication on this project.”

“The profits from this property will be part of Kituwah, LLC’s annual dividend payment to the EBCI, per the approved revenue allocation plan (RAP) for Kituwah, LLC,” stated Owl.

Managed by Gibson Hotel Management, the hotel is expected to attract both business travelers as well as families.

Established in 2018, Kituwah, LLC is an economic development enterprise, wholly-owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). With brick-and-mortar offices in Cherokee, N.C. and a reach that extends globally, Kituwah, LLC is dedicated to creating an innovative future. Our Mission is “To create or acquire profitable businesses and investments that provide substantial opportunities for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.” Kituwah, LLC is involved in property development, entertainment and hospitality, governmental contracting, and professional services. For more information, please visit our website at www.kituwahllc.com; or call (828) 477-4145.