Hazard tree mitigation work to begin next week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park will complete annual hazard tree mitigation along several park roads starting next week. This routine work includes the removal of hazardous branches and limbs before the winter season. Some road and lane closures will be in place for crew and driver safety.

Crews will first address trees on the Spur on Nov. 18-22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should plan for single-lane closures and allow extra time for travel.

From Dec. 2-3, the park will close the one-way section of Cherokee Orchard Road (after Twin Creeks) to all traffic. During this time, access to the Rainbow Falls trailhead will be restricted.

Beginning on Dec. 4 and through Dec. 20, crews will mitigate hazard trees on U.S. 441/Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee. This work will require single lane closures through the work zone and cause some traffic delays.

As always, please refer to the park’s Current Conditions page for the most up to date information.