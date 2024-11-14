School Board holds Nov. 4 meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools met on Monday, Nov. 4 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:45p.m.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant.

Guests included Stacy Ledford, senior program officer for AISES (American Indian Science and Engineering Society), and Ann Hogberg, senior director of Generation Schools Network (GSN).

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Swimmer.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Lambert, seconded by Reed-Cooper.

In good news, Girty shared potential collaborations with Appalachian State University’s Gadugi initiative in the Spring, and Western Carolina University dual enrollment.

Ledford and Hogberg presented a partnership with CCS and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for suicide prevention. Additionally, the Generational School Network (GSN) in partnership with CCS and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), has been selected as one of 21 recipients of the Garrett Lee Smith (GLS) grant. The five-year grant will fund implementation, resources, and support to help reduce youth suicide rates within the Cherokee community. GSN will collaborate with CCS and engage cultural experts within the community to ensure all programs are culturally accurate and align with Cherokee core values.

They shared that suicide is the third leading cause of death among youth ages 10-24, stating that suicide prevention requires community wide involvement.

The grant will fund five positions at Cherokee Central Schools. There will also be a community advocate within the Cherokee Indian Police Department who will serve as a liaison between the school and the community.

Thompson and Reed-Cooper highlighted the importance of addressing mental health needs in the school and community. Jennifer shared her thoughts on the importance of mental health support, suggesting a shift from an exclusive focus on substance abuse to a broader approach that includes mental health services. Reed-Cooper echoed Thompson’s concerns, reinforcing the need for a balanced approach to support the community’s mental well-being.

Hyatt expressed her appreciation for the mental health initiative, noting that it will not only benefit students, but also be a valuable resource for parents. She sees this initiative as a positive step toward addressing broader community needs.

There were zero resolutions on the consent agenda and no walk-ins.

In unfinished business, Girty shared that there are six students in JROTC. Those students will finish in December. The JROTC program will be dissolved due to low enrollment. Reed-Cooper motioned to relinquish the JROTC program, with a second by Swimmer. All board members approved the motion, while Stamper opposed.

In new business, the board approved a $250 donation for door prizes at the Real Life Expo held on Nov. 12 at Western Carolina University.

In announcements, Toineeta mentioned that a CCS staff member will be taking leave due to health reasons. She asked for a $250 donation for the staff member. The donation was approved with a motion by Toineeta, seconded by Lambert.

Dr. Payne informed the board that there will be an employee appeal scheduled soon.

Toineeta mentioned a parent contacting her about a staff member’s hygiene. Girty would like the parent to speak with the principal about the concern.

Swimmer asked Thompson if she knew who the keynote speaker was going to be at the Annual North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) conference in Greensboro. Thompson did not know, but said she would find out.

Jennifer announced that Cherokee High School chamber singers will be performing during lunch on Monday, Nov. 18 at the NCSBA conference, and on Tuesday, Nov. 19, another CCS student will be participating in the student panel.

The next board meeting will be held in Greensboro on Nov. 18 at the NCSBA conference.