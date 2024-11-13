Tribal member selected to Knoxville Mayor’s Youth Council

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Mayor’s Youth Council of Knoxville, Tenn. is made up of 15 young people who have a voice in the decisions of the city. Jasmine Smith, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a student at Knoxville Montessori, has been selected to serve in the 2024-25 Council.

Information from the City of Knoxville states, “The Mayor’s Youth Council was established in 2021 to create a platform for high-performing and high-potential young people to have meaningful and effective roles in the City’s policy and decision-making processes.”

Smith commented, “The goal of the Mayor’s Youth Council is to bring together a diverse group of young leaders who provide insight and input on issues affecting the youth in our community. It serves as a bridge between the youth and city government, allowing us to voice our concerns, propose solutions, and take part in meaningful discussions. As part of this council, I have the opportunity to offer a perspective that often goes unheard in these spaces—that of Indigenous youth. Sharing my background allows me to raise awareness and foster more inclusive dialogues around Indigenous issues.”

She was nominated by her school. “After my nomination, I completed an application and underwent an interview as part of the selection process. This process allowed the council to assess my qualifications, including my past involvement in activism and leadership roles.”

Smith currently serves as the chairperson of the Junior NAIWA (North American Indian Women’s Association) Cherokee Chapter. She has also done modeling recently including walking in the Native Fashion in the City show in Denver, Colo. in March and the Kananesgi Fashion Show in Cherokee, N.C. on Nov. 9.

Smith will serve two one-year terms on the Youth Council. “This extended time will allow me to contribute to more projects and initiatives within the community while continuing to advocate for the voices of Indigenous youth.”

She has plans for her service time. “During my time on the Council, I hope to foster greater awareness of Indigenous issues within city government and to create an environment where Indigenous perspectives are not just heard but valued. I want to ensure that discussions on policy and community initiatives consider the historical and cultural context that impacts Indigenous communities. Additionally, I hope to inspire other Indigenous youth to engage in civic spaces and to show them that they, too, can make a difference.”