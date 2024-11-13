OBITUARY: Lewana Nell Otter

Lewana Nell Otter was born on Dec. 19, 1971. She was 52-years-old when our Lord called her home on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. She enjoyed talking and laughing with the people she knew and the people she didn’t know. Her hobbies included playing games on her phone, always having a story to tell, and being on Facebook. She especially enjoyed spending time with her three brothers, Brandon Earl Martin, Bryan Scott Chekelelee, and Jason Littlejohn.

She leaves in God’s care son, Kristopher Otter; daughter, Ariel Henry; two precious grandchildren, Kaliah LaRain Isom and Everson Shay Henry; and her mother, Nelda Lewis. She also leaves behind her cousin who stuck by her on her journey, Sandra Isaac. Her huge circle of friends and family, both from North Carolina, Mississippi and other states, will miss her dearly.

A visitation will be held for her North Carolina family and friends Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C.

Services in Mississippi have not been finalized at this time but will be updated when made available.