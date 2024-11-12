Uwena invites community participation in Financial Needs Survey to foster generational wealth

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Uwena, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic sovereignty within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is excited to announce the launch of its “Financial Needs Survey.” This important community initiative seeks to gather personal stories and insights about financial wellness to help build generational wealth and better serve the community’s unique needs.

The Financial Needs Survey aims to hear from individuals and families connected to the EBCI, regardless of where they live, to share their personal stories regarding financial wellness and resource management. “We believe that understanding the financial experiences of our community members is crucial for developing impactful programs and resources,” said Lavita Hill, chairwoman of Uwena. “Your story can help us create a meaningful framework that addresses the specific financial challenges and aspirations of our community.”

Why Your Voice Matters

Uwena is committed to supporting individuals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders in building their capacity and networks, all while aligning with Cherokee core values. The insights gained from this survey will directly inform Uwena’s strategic planning and program design, ensuring they are relevant and beneficial to those they serve.

“We want to hear about your financial wellness journey—what you know, what you wish you had known, and how we can assist you and our community in achieving greater financial security,” Hill added. “This is an opportunity for you to influence the resources and support that will be available in the future.”

Survey Details

The Financial Needs Survey is open to members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and their families, including spouses, parents, and children, ages 15 and older. Participants can spend as little as 10 to 15 minutes or as much as 60 minutes sharing their experiences. Uwena is particularly interested in responses from individuals connected to the EBCI’s Minors Trust Fund, whether they are about to receive money, have already received funds, or have children/grandchildren who have benefited from it.

How to Participate The easiest way to share your story is online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CYSBSPF. For those who prefer to share their stories through a conversation or wish to complete a paper copy, Uwena’s team is available to assist. Interested individuals can email siyo@uwena.org for support. Uwena assures participants that all information collected through the survey will remain confidential and will not be shared with outside parties. Your privacy is a priority, and the data will be used solely for enhancing Uwena’s programming and services.

Building a Vibrant Community Through Education

Uwena’s mission is to foster a vibrant and economically sovereign community by creating pathways for generational wealth through education and outreach in financial literacy, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial support. By aligning with Cherokee core values, Uwena aims to cultivate an environment where individuals can thrive and contribute to the well-being of the entire community.

“Every story shared helps us paint a clearer picture of our community’s financial landscape,” said Hill. “We encourage everyone to participate and help us build a strong foundation for future generations.”

About Uwena

Uwena is dedicated to promoting economic sovereignty through collaborative efforts in financial education and community engagement. By supporting individuals and entrepreneurs, Uwena aims to create lasting generational wealth and enhance the quality of life for its community members.

Join Us in Shaping the Future

Uwena invites all eligible community members to take part in the Financial Needs Survey and help shape the future of financial resources within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Your voice is vital in this initiative, and together, we can build a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

For more information about Uwena and the Financial Needs Survey, visit www.uwena.org or contact us at siyo@uwena.org.

The financial needs assessment was made possible by a generous planning grant from Cherokee Preservation Foundation.