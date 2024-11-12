OBITUARY: Peter A. Friedman

Sept. 2, 1950 – Nov. 1, 2024

Peter (Pete) Friedman passed away peacefully in Asheville, N.C., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Pete was a noted guitarist, composer, musical accompanist, and instructor. In the 1960s, he played and composed with an avant-garde jazz/folk ensemble called “The Second Foundation”.

In the 1980s and ’90s, he accompanied many folk musicians in Miami and West Palm Beach, Fla., including forming a musical duo with his dear cousin and fellow musician, Stan Geberer. More recently, during the 2000s, he taught in the JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program in Bryson City, N.C.

For several years, he faithfully performed a ministry of music at Whittier United Methodist Church and performed in various venues across the region.

Pete’s recording engineer in Florida described his music as “unique, one of a kind, out of the box, without boundaries… exciting and entertaining.” His fingers could dance across the strings, improvising intricately as he played alone or with others. As he played, he became one with – a part of – the music.

Pete was well-known and loved. He was loyal, kind, generous, gifted, and fun-loving, always there with a mischievous smile and an intelligent, original joke.

He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Lillian (née Geberer) Friedman. He is survived by his two caring, beloved brothers, Howard Friedman and Saul Friedman; many nieces, nephews, and their families; his partner, Becky Henritze; numerous cousins; and close friends, all of whom deeply remember and cared for Pete.

Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com

Donations in Pete’s memory may be made to Whittier United Methodist Church, 150 Church St., Whittier, NC 28789.