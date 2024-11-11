OBITUARY: Addie Pauline Reed

Addie Pauline Reed, 53, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away Friday afternoon on Nov. 8, 2024, at Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C., following a period of declining health.

She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. A native and lifelong resident of Cherokee, N.C., Addie was born on May 13, 1971. She was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick “Freddy” Gerald Reed Sr.; her daughter, Brittney Reed; and her brother, Michael Reed. Addie’s life was a testament to her love, laughter, and dedication to her family and Native American Heritage.

Addie is survived by her mother, Janice Viola (Myers) Reed; her son, Brandon Sparks; her daughter Annie Crowe; grandson, Maddox Reed; brother, Fredrick Gerald Reed Jr., sisters, Janet Metcalf (Mark), Terri Bohanan (Doug), and Kristina Reed. Many nieces and nephews also survive as well as her lifelong friend, Archie Murphy.

A visitation will be held beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the Reed home. Addie will remain in the home until the hour of service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Reed Family Cemetery.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.