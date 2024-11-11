2024 Kananesgi Art Show winners

The 2024 Kananesgi Art Show was held on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Event Center. Below are the winners for the Adult Categories:
Best in Show
First Place: Joshua Levi West (Pottery)
Second Place: Alica Murphy Wildcatt (Jewelry)
Third Place: Tara McCoy (Shell Gorget)
Traditional
First Place: Tara McCoy
Second Place: Joshua Levi West
Pottery
First Place: Joshua Levi West
Second Place: Tara McCoy
Third Place: Mary Thompson
Baskets
First Place: George Goings Sr.
Second Place: Lydia Louise Goings
Third Place: Moira George
Carvings
First Place: Windall Toineeta
Second Place: Luther Butch Goings
Third Place: Joshua Adams
Masks
First Place: Joshua Levi West
Second Place: Windall Toineeta
Third Place: Tracy Parker
Woven Mats
First Place: Waylon Long
Bags
First Place: Richard Saunooke
Second Place: Amber Hope Huskey
Third Place: Amy Postoak
Beadwork
First Place: Sharon McCoy
Shell Gorgets
First Place: Tara McCoy
Second Place: Windall Toineeta
Clothing
First Place: Scarlett Guy
Second Place: Mary Thompson
Third Place: Faith Long-Presley
Functional Art
First Place: Amber Hope Huskey
Second Place: Moses Oocumma
Third Place: Richard Saunooke
Jewelry
First Place: Alica Murphy Wildcatt
Second Place: Jennifer Wilson
Third Place: Shoshoni West
Original Music
First Place: Blythe Winchester
Open
First Place: Laura Walkingstick
Second Place: Rhiannon Skye Tafoya
Third Place: Amy Postoak
Paintings
First Place: Haley Cooper
Second Place: Selena Torres
Third Place: Keith Martinez Jr.
Drawings
First Place: Jakeli Swimmer
Second Place: Brian Aaron Lambert
Third Place: Estella Litzinger
Graphic/Digital Art
First Place: Kevin Tafoya
Second Place: Jakeli Swimmer
Third Place: Aisha Leigh Owle
Photography
First Place: Kristy Herron
Second Place: Madison Long
Third Place: Jacob Long
Print Making
First Place: Rhiannon Skye Tafoya
Collaboration
First Place: Lydia Louise Goings and Tara McCoy
Second Place: Amber Hope Huskey and Faith Long-Presley
Specialty Awards
EBCI Destination Marketing Creativity Award: Kevin Tafoya (Graphic/Digital Art)
Celebrity’s Choice: Laura Walkingstick (Open)
People’s Choice: TBA
Best Use of Theme: Tara McCoy (Pottery)
Below are the winners for the Youth Categories:
Best in Show
First Place: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill (Paintings)
Second Place: Toby McCoy (Pottery)
Third Place: Johnathan Thompson (Woven Mats)
Pottery
First Place: Toby McCoy
Woven Mats
First Place: Johnathan Thompson
Paintings
First Place: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill
Second Place: Walela Keegan Crow
Third Place: Samantha K. Cole
Drawings
First Place: Danica Cree Hill
Photography
First Place: Janna Girty
Wearables
First Place: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill
Second Place: Janna Girty
Carvings
First Place: Toby McCoy
Second Place: Danica Cree Hill
Youth Specialty Awards
Emerging Artist Award: Toby McCoy (Pottery)
EBCI Destination Marketing Creativity Award: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill (Wearables)
Celebrity’s Choice Award: Janna Girty (Wearables)
People’s Choice Award: TBA
Best Use of Theme: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill (Paintings)