2024 Kananesgi Art Show winners

The 2024 Kananesgi Art Show was held on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Event Center. Below are the winners for the Adult Categories:

Best in Show

First Place: Joshua Levi West (Pottery)

Second Place: Alica Murphy Wildcatt (Jewelry)

Third Place: Tara McCoy (Shell Gorget)

Traditional

First Place: Tara McCoy

Second Place: Joshua Levi West

Pottery

First Place: Joshua Levi West

Second Place: Tara McCoy

Third Place: Mary Thompson

Baskets

First Place: George Goings Sr.

Second Place: Lydia Louise Goings

Third Place: Moira George

Carvings

First Place: Windall Toineeta

Second Place: Luther Butch Goings

Third Place: Joshua Adams

Masks

First Place: Joshua Levi West

Second Place: Windall Toineeta

Third Place: Tracy Parker

Woven Mats

First Place: Waylon Long

Bags

First Place: Richard Saunooke

Second Place: Amber Hope Huskey

Third Place: Amy Postoak

Beadwork

First Place: Sharon McCoy

Shell Gorgets

First Place: Tara McCoy

Second Place: Windall Toineeta

Clothing

First Place: Scarlett Guy

Second Place: Mary Thompson

Third Place: Faith Long-Presley

Functional Art

First Place: Amber Hope Huskey

Second Place: Moses Oocumma

Third Place: Richard Saunooke

Jewelry

First Place: Alica Murphy Wildcatt

Second Place: Jennifer Wilson

Third Place: Shoshoni West

Original Music

First Place: Blythe Winchester

Open

First Place: Laura Walkingstick

Second Place: Rhiannon Skye Tafoya

Third Place: Amy Postoak

Paintings

First Place: Haley Cooper

Second Place: Selena Torres

Third Place: Keith Martinez Jr.

Drawings

First Place: Jakeli Swimmer

Second Place: Brian Aaron Lambert

Third Place: Estella Litzinger

Graphic/Digital Art

First Place: Kevin Tafoya

Second Place: Jakeli Swimmer

Third Place: Aisha Leigh Owle

Photography

First Place: Kristy Herron

Second Place: Madison Long

Third Place: Jacob Long

Print Making

First Place: Rhiannon Skye Tafoya

Collaboration

First Place: Lydia Louise Goings and Tara McCoy

Second Place: Amber Hope Huskey and Faith Long-Presley

Specialty Awards

EBCI Destination Marketing Creativity Award: Kevin Tafoya (Graphic/Digital Art)

Celebrity’s Choice: Laura Walkingstick (Open)

People’s Choice: TBA

Best Use of Theme: Tara McCoy (Pottery)

Below are the winners for the Youth Categories:

Best in Show

First Place: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill (Paintings)

Second Place: Toby McCoy (Pottery)

Third Place: Johnathan Thompson (Woven Mats)

Pottery

First Place: Toby McCoy

Woven Mats

First Place: Johnathan Thompson

Paintings

First Place: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill

Second Place: Walela Keegan Crow

Third Place: Samantha K. Cole

Drawings

First Place: Danica Cree Hill

Photography

First Place: Janna Girty

Wearables

First Place: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill

Second Place: Janna Girty

Carvings

First Place: Toby McCoy

Second Place: Danica Cree Hill

Youth Specialty Awards

Emerging Artist Award: Toby McCoy (Pottery)

EBCI Destination Marketing Creativity Award: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill (Wearables)

Celebrity’s Choice Award: Janna Girty (Wearables)

People’s Choice Award: TBA

Best Use of Theme: Naomi Walela McKinney-Hill (Paintings)